Traffic

Route 440 back open after tractor-trailer crash in Bayonne, NJ

BAYONNE, New Jersey (WABC) -- All lanes of Route 440 are back open in Bayonne after a tractor-trailer crash that left a driver trapped.

The crash happened before 6:30 a.m. Friday on Route 440 just north of the Newark Bay Extension.

The truck, which appeared to have been traveling south, overturned and ended up on its side in the median.

Video from NewsCopter 7 showed first responders crowded around the cab working to free the driver, whose legs had become trapped.

Route 440 was shut down in both directions as that effort got underway. It took about 45 minutes for the driver to be extricated.

The man appeared to be awake and talking with first responders as he was wheeled on a stretcher to a waiting ambulance.

The highway remained shut down in both directions for several more hours as police investigated and crews worked to right and clear the tractor-trailer.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficbayonnetractor trailertraffic accident
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
West Point accident: Cadet killed identified as NJ man
Man in custody in alleged Times Square grenade plot: report
Man swinging, stabbing at bus stopped by driver, Good Samaritans
Rat goes for commute on NYC subway - gets off at 42nd Street
Man pleads not guilty in St. Patrick's Cathedral attempted arson
Muslim woman says teens attacked, harassed her on NYC bus
Man points gun at mom, child in Bronx attempted robbery
Show More
Climbers from NYC, Jersey City rescued from mountain peak
Beyonce fans send death threats to Warriors owner's wife
1 dead, 1 injured in Bronx NYCHA complex shooting
WATCH TONIGHT! Mega Millions jackpot $530 million
AccuWeather: Breezy beauty for Friday
More TOP STORIES News