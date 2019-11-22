Rulebook slowdown on Brooklyn bus lines during morning rush

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Eyewitness News has learned that a sweeping rulebook slowdown affected multiple bus lines in Brooklyn during the morning rush hour.Buses on the B1, B4, B8, B9, B11, B16, B35, B35-LTD, B37, B43, B61, B63, B67, B68, B69, and B70 routes were unable to leave the yards after drivers requested safety inspections. MTA managers were forced to have each bus inspected before it could be road certified.The buses were due to leave from the Jackie Gleason depot in Sunset Park, Brooklyn at dawn this morning when they were stopped for emergency inspections.The MTA Bus Twitter account indicates delays as of an hour ago. I believe much of this has been resolved, but there may be residual delays.One MTA source told Eyewitness News, "this is a classic TWU rulebook slowdown. Thousands of morning rush hour commuters were affected." The greatest impact was on the B35 bus, which carries the largest number of daily riders in South Brooklyn.There was no immediate comment from the TWU spokesman but I'm told a statement is forthcoming. I'll pass it on when I get it.