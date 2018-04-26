TRAFFIC

Scaffolding falls off truck and scatters on Cross Bronx Expressway

EMBED </>More Videos

John Del Giorno is over the scene in Newscopter 7.

Eyewitness News
BRONX (WABC) --
Scaffolding apparently fell off of a truck on the Cross Bronx Expressway Thursday morning.

It happened on the westbound side of the expressway sometime around 6 a.m.

The scaffolding fell off of a truck that either hit an overpass or sign.

A car also was involved in a resulting crash.

The FDNY quickly responded to remove all of the debris. Traffic was completely halted on the westbound side at the exit for 3rd Avenue and Webster Avenue.

There were also delays eastbound due to FDNY trucks on that side.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficscaffoldingtruck crashBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
NJ drivers' 1st weekday commute amid construction project
What you need to know about the Route 495 Bridge project
Tractor-trailer collides with car on I-95 in Connecticut
Greyhound mishap leaves dozens stranded at Port Authority
Lincoln Tunnel nightmare: Route 495 closures begin
More Traffic
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Show More
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News