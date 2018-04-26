Scaffolding apparently fell off of a truck on the Cross Bronx Expressway Thursday morning.It happened on the westbound side of the expressway sometime around 6 a.m.The scaffolding fell off of a truck that either hit an overpass or sign.A car also was involved in a resulting crash.The FDNY quickly responded to remove all of the debris. Traffic was completely halted on the westbound side at the exit for 3rd Avenue and Webster Avenue.There were also delays eastbound due to FDNY trucks on that side.----------