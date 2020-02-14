Senator Schumer calls on MTA to improve grade crossing safety

SLOATSBURG, Putnam Co. (WABC) -- Senator Charles Schumer is calling on the MTA to improve safety to grade crossings following last month's accident between a truck and a train in Sloatsburg, Putman County.
No injuries were reported in the January 21st accident, but the tractor-trailer spilled office supplies all over the scene and 75 passengers on the train were transferred to buses.
Schumer was joined at the Washington Avenue grade crossing in Sloatsburg with a Putnam County widow who lost her husband in the tragic Spuyten Duyvil crash, train safety advocates, police officers, and local officials for a news conference on Friday.
Schumer said the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) never installed the traffic signal preemption technology at the Washington Avenue crossing that he secured federal funds for nearly four years ago.
A $5 million investment from the FRA was intended to improve safety features at some of New York's most dangerous crossings following the tragic 2015 Valhalla crash and the 2013 Spuyten Duyvil derailment.
Schumer is urging the MTA to immediately begin the construction, testing, and implementation of its promised and long overdue highway traffic signal preemption technology at the Washington Avenue grade crossing.
