Second span of Kosciuszko Bridge opens to bikes, pedestrians

NEW YORK -- The second span of the Kosciuszko Bridge is set to open Thursday, four years ahead of schedule and on budget.

Before its opening, Cuomo says the public will get a chance to bike or walk over the new bridge until 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

The completed bridge features five Queens-bound traffic lanes and four Brooklyn-bound lanes as well as a 20-foot-wide pedestrian and bicycle pathway. It's expected to handle 200,000 drivers per day.

The $873 million project is the first major bridge built in New York City since the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge in 1964. The original Kosciuszko Bridge opened in 1939.

