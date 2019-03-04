Sen. Menendez announces plan to improve NJ Transit safety

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A new plan aimed at both improving pedestrian commuter safety as well as protecting bus and rail operators from physical attacks was announced Monday.
U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez was joined by New Jersey Transit employees who have been assaulted while on the job.
Recently a pregnant bus driver was attacked and robbed while on her route in Elizabeth.
"When it comes to mass transit, safety isn't just a catchphrase, it's the foundation on which the entire system rests," Menendez said.
The senator said transit agencies must now collaborate with its workers on a risk reduction plan and create guidelines to implement those goals.
