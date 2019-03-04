Traffic

Sen. Menendez announces plan to improve NJ Transit safety

EMBED <>More Videos

U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez was joined by NJ Transit employees who have been assaulted while on the job.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A new plan aimed at both improving pedestrian commuter safety as well as protecting bus and rail operators from physical attacks was announced Monday.

U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez was joined by New Jersey Transit employees who have been assaulted while on the job.

Recently a pregnant bus driver was attacked and robbed while on her route in Elizabeth.

"When it comes to mass transit, safety isn't just a catchphrase, it's the foundation on which the entire system rests," Menendez said.

The senator said transit agencies must now collaborate with its workers on a risk reduction plan and create guidelines to implement those goals.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related topics:
trafficnew jerseysafetycrimenew jersey transitsen bob menendeznjtransit
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Luke Perry dies days after suffering massive stroke
Bobcat machine plunges through overpass, hits truck; 3 injured
Driver, good Samaritan rescued after car goes into NJ river
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
UPDATED: Snowfall totals around the Tri-State
AccuWeather: Snow melt before bitter blast
NYC public schools closed today due to winter storm
Show More
Plow truck skids off ledge and dangles into NJ river
Vending machines to replace newsstands in NYC subway
Schumer announces plan to pass national rail crossing bill
Pedestrian fatally struck by MTA bus in Queens
Teen charged with putting cattle sedative in stepdad's drinks
More TOP STORIES News