Traffic

Sentencing delayed after suspect in deadly Valentine's Day crash fails to appear

CENTRAL ISLIP, Suffolk County (WABC) -- The sentencing for an alleged gang member who caused a crash that killed five people on Valentine's Day in 2018 has been delayed after the suspect failed to show up in court.

25-year-old suspect Jamel Turner, of Bellport, refused to leave his jail cell Tuesday morning. He is reportedly filing a motion seeking to withdraw his guilty plea.

Turner got a plea deal back in April to serve 27 years in jail plus 5 years' probation, after killing five people plus his own dog on Middle Country Road on Valentine's Day in 2018.

He was fleeing from police in a stolen car, high on marijuana, and in possession of crack, at a speed as high as 154mph.

RAW VIDEO: Moments after crash, frantic 911 call
EMBED More News Videos

Five people were killed in a fiery, multi-vehicle crash in Ridge.



Suffolk County Supreme Court Justice Fernando Camacho called Turner's action Tuesday morning a "ploy to avoid the consequences of his heinous crime."

Camacho said if Turner persistently refuses, he will waive his right to speak at his sentencing.

He urged Turner's lawyer to convince him to show up in court at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, or he could get a life sentence.

Turner's lawyer didn't seem to think he'll show up.

Photos: Fatal crash in Suffolk County


----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficridgesuffolk countytraffic fatalitiesmurderstolen carspeeding
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
5 dead in fiery crash involving oil truck, stolen car on Long Island
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
VIDEO: Man hangs onto hood of apparent stolen car during getaway
Toni Morrison, author of 'Beloved' and 'Home,' dies at age 88
Daycare workers charged after girl found wandering in NYC park
Plane carrying Pink's crew crash lands in Denmark: Reports
Schumer, King call for passage of universal gun background checks
NJ police ask for public's help to find missing mom, kids
4-year-old girl killed, mother critically injured by vehicle in NY
Show More
AccuWeather: More humid, spotty showers
Girl, 4, reunited with dad after being found in pimp's home
Bus company defends driver accused of locking up passenger
1-year-old in stolen SUV found safe; search on for suspect
New video surfaces from shooting that killed 9 in Dayton
More TOP STORIES News