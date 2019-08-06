Sentencing delayed after suspect in deadly Valentine's Day crash fails to appear

25-year-old suspect Jamel Turner, of Bellport, refused to leave his jail cell Tuesday morning. He is reportedly filing a motion seeking to withdraw his guilty plea.
Turner got a plea deal back in April to serve 27 years in jail plus 5 years' probation, after killing five people plus his own dog on Middle Country Road on Valentine's Day in 2018.
He was fleeing from police in a stolen car, high on marijuana, and in possession of crack, at a speed as high as 154mph.
Suffolk County Supreme Court Justice Fernando Camacho called Turner's action Tuesday morning a "ploy to avoid the consequences of his heinous crime."
Camacho said if Turner persistently refuses, he will waive his right to speak at his sentencing.
He urged Turner's lawyer to convince him to show up in court at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, or he could get a life sentence.
Turner's lawyer didn't seem to think he'll show up.
