Sentencing for suspect in LI Valentine's Day crash that killed 5

CENTRAL ISLIP, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Sentencing is expected Tuesday for an alleged gang member from Bellport who caused a crash that killed five people on Valentine's Day in 2018.

It happened as Jamel Turner was feeling police in a stolen Camaro.

Prosecutors say Turner is an alleged member of the Bloods gang who was high on marijuana and driving more than 150 mph when he ran from police, crashing into a Mazda on Middle Country Road and then into an oil truck.

The crash killed all four people inside the Mazda, and his passenger in the Camaro.

Turner accepted a plea deal in April that carries a sentence of 27 years in prison and five years' probation.

Suffolk District Attorney Tim Sini has called the crash one of the worst crashes in Suffolk County history.

"This is an individual who has 10 criminal convictions," he says. "This is an individual who is no stranger to law enforcement."

