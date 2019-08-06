Sentencing for suspect in LI Valentine's Day crash that killed 5

It happened as Jamel Turner was feeling police in a stolen Camaro.
Prosecutors say Turner is an alleged member of the Bloods gang who was high on marijuana and driving more than 150 mph when he ran from police, crashing into a Mazda on Middle Country Road and then into an oil truck.
The crash killed all four people inside the Mazda, and his passenger in the Camaro.
RAW VIDEO: Moments after crash, frantic 911 call
Turner accepted a plea deal in April that carries a sentence of 27 years in prison and five years' probation.
Suffolk District Attorney Tim Sini has called the crash one of the worst crashes in Suffolk County history.
"This is an individual who has 10 criminal convictions," he says. "This is an individual who is no stranger to law enforcement."
Photos: Fatal crash in Suffolk County
