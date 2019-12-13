Serious crash slows traffic on Southern State Parkway in Nassau County

FRANKLIN SQUARE, Nassau County (WABC) -- A serious crash involving an overturned vehicle slowed traffic on a section of the Southern State Parkway in Nassau County.It happened around 6 a.m. Friday in the eastbound lanes between Exits 15 and 17 in Franklin Square.Video from NewsCopter 7 showed a vehicle on its side. Multiple police and rescue units were on the scene.Eyewitness News is told the crash involved serious injuries.The crash caused an extensive backup in the eastbound lanes as police investigated and crews worked to clear the wreckage.----------