Traffic

Serious crash slows traffic on Southern State Parkway in Nassau County

FRANKLIN SQUARE, Nassau County (WABC) -- A serious crash involving an overturned vehicle slowed traffic on a section of the Southern State Parkway in Nassau County.

It happened around 6 a.m. Friday in the eastbound lanes between Exits 15 and 17 in Franklin Square.

Video from NewsCopter 7 showed a vehicle on its side. Multiple police and rescue units were on the scene.

Eyewitness News is told the crash involved serious injuries.

The crash caused an extensive backup in the eastbound lanes as police investigated and crews worked to clear the wreckage.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnassau countynorth valley streamtraffic accident
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Barnard student murder: Calls for more security after park stabbing
Jersey City shooting: FBI releases new photos of suspect's van
Victim who survived NJ shooting speaks out: 'They came to kill'
AccuWeather: Warmth returns along with rain
Search for serial groper in Upper Manhattan
Robbery of young woman caught on camera in Brooklyn
'This is homegrown hate,' says Jersey City Mayor on Tuesday's killings
Show More
Judiciary panel takes its 1st steps toward impeachment vote
Ex-NBA Commissioner David Stern has emergency brain surgery
3 costumed characters taken into custody near Rockefeller Center
Squirrel caught stealing package outside apartment
Missing Bronx siblings, 8 and 10, found safe
More TOP STORIES News