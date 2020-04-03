Coronavirus News: Sick, quarantined MTA workers lead to packed subway trains

A picture of a packed train was taken Thursday night on a 2 train.
The Transit Authority's interim president says the MTA is unable to run more trains because of a lack of staffing.
744 MTA employees have tested positive for coronavirus.
The number who have called out sick or are in quarantine is even more than that.
Starting Friday, the MTA will begin handing out 100,000 additional masks to employees including subway and bus operators and those who interact with customers.
Evening rush hour on the 2 train today 😷 @NYCTSubway @MTA This is exactly why NYC is ground zero for #COVID19 This shows @NYGovCuomo don’t have a clue on how to stop this #virus in #nyc pic.twitter.com/783DOC61tA— Progressive Action (@progressiveact) April 3, 2020
