coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Sick, quarantined MTA workers lead to packed subway trains

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- There are more issues with overcrowding and a lack of social distancing on New York City subways.

A picture of a packed train was taken Thursday night on a 2 train.

The Transit Authority's interim president says the MTA is unable to run more trains because of a lack of staffing.

744 MTA employees have tested positive for coronavirus.

The number who have called out sick or are in quarantine is even more than that.

Starting Friday, the MTA will begin handing out 100,000 additional masks to employees including subway and bus operators and those who interact with customers.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Where are the testing centers

See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus



Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey

Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates



How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew york citycoronavirus new york citycoronaviruscoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthsocial distancingmtabussubwaycommutingnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Social distancing is not happening on the subway
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
7th NYPD officer dies from coronavirus
Mount Sinai workers plan demonstration demanding PPE
Schumer calls on Trump to appoint coronavirus czar
Teacher in Brooklyn is 1st NYC teacher to die of COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Empty Comfort: 1,000 bed Navy hospital ship treating few patients
New Yorkers urged to wear face coverings
AccuWeather: Chilly, windy and wet
Teacher in Brooklyn is 1st NYC teacher to die of COVID-19
NYC residents urged to cover faces as COVID-19 cases hit nearly 50K
7th NYPD officer dies from coronavirus
Schumer calls on Trump to appoint coronavirus czar
Show More
Mount Sinai workers plan demonstration demanding PPE
Gravely sick growing as NY ventilator supply shrinks
NJ death toll surges to 537 with more than 25,000 cases
A year's worth of unemployment claims in 2 weeks
Trump admin moves toward promoting broader use of face masks
More TOP STORIES News