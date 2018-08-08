Signal trouble causing delays on LIRR

The LIRR is experiencing signal trouble near New Hyde Park, causing 45-minute delays.Trains were briefly held on the Ronkonkoma, Port Jefferson and Oyster Bay Branches while crews worked on fixing the signals.All trains on these branches will make all local stops between Hicksville and Floral Park, as well as Jamaica.As an alternative, NYC Transit is cross-honoring LIRR tickets on the E/J/Z at Jamaica Station.LIRR officials say PSEG is on the scene troubleshooting the power issue, which is affecting the signals.The signal problems may be residual from a fire at a power substation in New Hyde Park that may have been caused by lightning.The LIRR had previously said the service was restored from Tuesday night's disruptions.----------