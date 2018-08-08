TRAFFIC

Signal trouble causing delays on LIRR

EMBED </>More Videos

John Del Giorno has more on the issues.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The LIRR is experiencing signal trouble near New Hyde Park, causing 45-minute delays.

Trains were briefly held on the Ronkonkoma, Port Jefferson and Oyster Bay Branches while crews worked on fixing the signals.

All trains on these branches will make all local stops between Hicksville and Floral Park, as well as Jamaica.

As an alternative, NYC Transit is cross-honoring LIRR tickets on the E/J/Z at Jamaica Station.

LIRR officials say PSEG is on the scene troubleshooting the power issue, which is affecting the signals.

The signal problems may be residual from a fire at a power substation in New Hyde Park that may have been caused by lightning.

The LIRR had previously said the service was restored from Tuesday night's disruptions.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficlirrNew York CityNassau CountySuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
NYC Council to vote on cap for ride-share companies
Outrage over red-light camera in Nassau County
2 people hit on LIRR tracks creates service disruptions
MTA will use a fleet of buses to handle L train shutdown
More Traffic
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat and storms
Fetus found on plane result of teen's miscarriage
New home videos show Mollie Tibbetts dancing, laughing
3 struck by lightning in Queens, expected to survive
Cows help police, corral Florida car theft suspect
Man, woman drown in Ramapo Lake in Oakland
NYPD believes they have found mom of baby pulled from river
FDNY searches for serial arsonist in Manhattan
Show More
NYC Council to vote on cap for ride-share companies
NYPD searching for suspect who assaulted cop with bottle
2 police officers ambushed and shot in Camden
Search for attacker who slashed woman in the face in Brooklyn
Police officer charged in shooting near Dorney Park
More News