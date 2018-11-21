TRAFFIC

NJ Transit service restored following earlier suspensions

(@Hey_Arnold14)

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
New Jersey Transit service has been restored with residual delays after problems late Wednesday afternoon.

Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coastline service was suspended in both directions due to Amtrak overhead wire issues near North Elizabeth.

Raritan Valley Line riders were advised to expect delays as well.

NJ Transit is cross-honoring with PATH trains in Hoboken, Newark and 33rd Street, along with private carrier buses and NJ Transit buses as well

Amtrak is sending crews to Elizabeth to address the issue.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficnew jersey transitNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Millions hit roads, skies as Thanksgiving travel rush begins
1 dead, 5 hurt in 4-car crash, fire on Brooklyn Bridge
Tractor-trailer bursts into flames after crash on I-287
Woman dies during storm after car hit by NJ Transit train
More Traffic
Top Stories
Official: Husband, wife, kids killed before NJ mansion fire
1 dead, 5 hurt in 4-car crash, fire on Brooklyn Bridge
Mistrial declared in trial of slain jogger Karina Vetrano
Emotional homecoming: Teen with rare skin disease gets 'smart home'
Thanksgiving Day Parade route, balloon inflation, street closures
AccuWeather Alert: Single digit wind chills for Thanksgiving
Driver killed by concrete chunk thrown from overpass
Police ID body found in duffel bag outside Yonkers bank
Show More
Amazon glitch exposes customer user names, email addresses
Elderly man dies in house fire on Long Island
Tekashi69 attorney says rapper innocent of all charges
2 shot, 1 fatally, outside Bronx nightclub
Man allegedly stabbed 2 dogs, 1 fatally, in LI home
More News