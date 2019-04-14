L train repairs

Some overnight L train service to be suspended starting Monday

(AP Photo)

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Final preparations are underway before service changes for the L train begin Monday night.

The MTA will suspend weeknight service between Lorimer Street in Brooklyn and Eighth Avenue in Manhattan.

Trains will stop running at 10:30 p.m. and service will resume at 5 a.m. The outages will last until April 26.

The MTA originally planned to completely shut down the L train for months, but the agency is now working with a new method without fully shutting it down.

The planned closure was in order to fix the 7,100-feet of the Canarsie Tunnel's tubes that sustained damage during Superstorm Sandy. This would have affected nearly 250,000 of the city's commuters.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said his experts proposed a "new design" for the tunnel restoration project.

"It uses many new innovations that are new, frankly, to the rail industry in this country ... With this design, it will not be necessary to close the L train tunnel at all, which would be a phenomenal benefit to the people of New York City," he said.

EMBED More News Videos

New York Gov. Cuomo says full L train shutdown will not be necessary based on expert recommendations.



Instead of closing the Canarsie Tunnel and pulling out the benchwall containing cables damaged by Sandy, which would force the full closure, the MTA will now hang the new cables using a "racking system," which can be mounted on side of the tunnel's walls. The "racking system" would be wrapped in a protective fiberglass material, and sensors will allow the MTA to know if the rack moves.

The MTA will not remove the old benchwall, containing the old corroded cables, because doing so would require tunnel closures.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew york cityandrew cuomomtasubwayl train repairs
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
L TRAIN REPAIRS
Police: Glass shards intentionally sprinkled on bike path
L train announcement leaves some elated, others outraged
Cuomo: Planned L train shutdown will not happen
Gov. Cuomo tours L-train subway tunnel ahead of shutdown
TOP STORIES
Police search for attacker who threw urine on 2 MTA workers
Student critically hurt in fall from tower at Fordham University
Investigation into massive fire that destroyed NJ boardwalk cafe
Baby born without skin to receive life-saving treatment
Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp back up after outage
Anti-violence activists lead NYC march honoring Nipsey Hussle
AccuWeather: Breezy Sunday
Show More
MTA: 1 in 5 riders do not pay bus fare
Melon recalled after possible salmonella sickens 93
Roosevelt Island Cherry Blossom Festival blooms into nightmare for subway riders
Pope Francis ushers in Holy Week with Palm Sunday message
Mets analyst Darling (chest mass) to take leave
More TOP STORIES News