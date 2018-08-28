HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) --Some service is gradually being restored after earlier suspensions on PATH trains Tuesday morning.
Service is being restored - but commuters should continue to expect delays - on the Hoboken to World Trade Center line and the Journal Square to 33rd Street line,
Service on the Hoboken to 33rd Street line is still suspended because of a switch failure at Hoboken.
NJT HBLR, NJT rail and NJT buses are cross honoring PATH passengers system wide. [27]— PATH Train (@PATHTrain) August 28, 2018
NJ Transit, Hudson-Bergen Light Rail, NJ Transit rail and NJ Transit buses are cross-honoring PATH passengers system wide.
