TRAFFIC

Some service restored after PATH trains switch failure; delays continue

EMBED </>More Videos

Heather O'Rourke has details on the PATH service suspension.

Eyewitness News
HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) --
Some service is gradually being restored after earlier suspensions on PATH trains Tuesday morning.

Service is being restored - but commuters should continue to expect delays - on the Hoboken to World Trade Center line and the Journal Square to 33rd Street line,

Service on the Hoboken to 33rd Street line is still suspended because of a switch failure at Hoboken.


NJ Transit, Hudson-Bergen Light Rail, NJ Transit rail and NJ Transit buses are cross-honoring PATH passengers system wide.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficpathNew JerseyNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Tunnel alert systems being repaired after 7OYS investigation
Food truck feeds drivers stuck in gridlock freeway traffic
NJ Transit behind on installing tech for train safety
Residents not happy with LIRR for cutting down trees
More Traffic
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Oppressive heat through Wednesday
Brooklyn bus driver pepper sprayed, 3rd attack in a week
9-year-old boy commits suicide days after coming out
Wrong-way driver arrested, 2 officers hurt in Verrazano crash
Police search for serial burglar in Manhattan
Surveillance released in hit-and-run of LI teen boy
Mayor to address rash of Hoboken water main breaks
NJ police officer indicted after handcuffed suspect beaten
Show More
Bronx NYCHA staffers reassigned amid allegations of misconduct
Liberty Island evacuated after propane tank fire
Jacksonville Shooting: Victims were specifically targeted
David Katz: Who is the Jacksonville shooting suspect?
Stray bullet hits vintage car at Long Island auto show
More News