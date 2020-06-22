Traffic

New Jersey state trooper ejected from vehicle in dump truck crash on turnpike

CRANBURY TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- A state police trooper was ejected through his front windshield in a collision with a dump truck that overturned on the NJ Turnpike in Cranbury on Monday morning.

Authorities said the trooper was thrown more than 30 feet, and while he suffered serious injuries, the ejection may have saved his life.

"How that trooper lived is unbelievable. He was actually ejected through the front windshield and thrown approximately, 30 feet, which believe it or not, we think it's what saved his life. Serious injuries, but we do think he's going to be okay," State Police Superintendent Patrick Callahan said.

The axle on the dump truck broke causing the truck to flip over onto the trooper's vehicle, Governor Murphy said.

The accident happened in the southbound inner roadway just before 7 a.m. Monday. The trooper's vehicle was destroyed.
He was rushed to the hospital in serious condition. His name was not immediately released.

The dump truck driver also escaped with non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

Traffic on the turnpike was backed up for miles until midday when investigators cleared the accident scene.

----------
