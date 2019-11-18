Traffic

Steam leak, eruption shuts down block in Midtown during rush hour

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Crews are on the scene of an underground water and steam leak in Midtown during rush hour on Monday evening.

The incident was reported at 49th street and 8th Avenue around 5:30 p.m.

Because of the situation, West 49th Street is shut down between Broadway and 8th Avenue.

Officials say the underground leak somehow led to an eruption of steam. In some areas, dust debris and mud from the ground flew onto nearby cars in the neighborhood.

No injuries have been reported, but crews are working to determine what was in that dust.

DEP and Con Edison are on the scene.

