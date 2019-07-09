Street closures, subway changes for parade honoring World Cup champs

Traffic

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Street closures and mass transit changes will be in effect on Wednesday for the ticker tape parade honoring the Women's World Cup champions.

The team will be honored with a parade along the Canyon of Heroes starting at 9:30 a.m.

The procession will move down the section of Broadway between the Battery and City Hall in Manhattan, with large crowds expected.

Streets

The NYPD will begin street closures at about 7:30 a.m. on Broadway, Reade Street, Chambers Street and Battery Place.

Pedestrians will be able to cross Broadway at Greenwich, Exchange, Cedar, Cortlandt, and Vesey Streets.

The closures and the timing are at the discretion of the NYPD.

Subways

Subway riders are advised to expect crowded stations in Lower Manhattan during the parade.

Trains may bypass some stations and some stations may be exit-only.

Starting at 8:30 a.m, trains will bypass the City Hall Station (R/W lines) and service resumes following the celebration's conclusion.

The MTA is urging riders to build additional time into their travel plans.

