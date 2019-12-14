Street shutdowns near Rockefeller Center making it easier for pedestrians

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- The often difficult and dangerous quest for harmony between cars, pedestrians and bicyclists is getting more attention than ever before. This year, some of that attention is focused on the holiday season shutdown of several lanes and streets around Rockefeller Center.About 20,000 people cross the street around the Rockefeller Center tree, and this year, cement barriers blocking traffic are making it a little easier for them. The barriers, located on 49th and 50th Streets are not permanent - they are movable, and are only there during peak hours in the afternoon and evening.While it may cause some headaches for drivers, the Department of Transportation says, so far it has helped keep people safe - especially for tourists.As we cross over into a new year, the city will make more revisions to keep pedestrians safe - trying to keep people focused on the holiday lights, and not on the headlights around them.----------