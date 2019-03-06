Stretch of Route 3 in Clifton closed due to falling debris from overpass

CLIFTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A stretch of a New Jersey highway has been shut down to falling debris.
All lanes of Route 3 westbound in Clifton were closed Tuesday night after concrete fell from an overpass on Valley Road.
The state Department of Transportation is responding to the scene.
It is not yet known whether any vehicles were hit by the debris.
