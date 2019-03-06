Traffic

Stretch of Route 3 in Clifton closed due to falling debris from overpass

By Eyewitness News
CLIFTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A stretch of a New Jersey highway has been shut down to falling debris.

All lanes of Route 3 westbound in Clifton were closed Tuesday night after concrete fell from an overpass on Valley Road.

The state Department of Transportation is responding to the scene.

It is not yet known whether any vehicles were hit by the debris.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related topics:
trafficcliftonpassaic countytrafficroad closure
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man wounded in police-involved shooting in Harlem
'Extreme' gust of wind sends cruise ship passengers 'flying'
Bloomberg not running for president in 2020
Woman, 2 teen daughters found unconscious in New York home
Bus driver, aides accused of abusing student with disabilities
Child's dentist finds cancerous tumor during routine cleaning
3 explosive devices discovered around London
Show More
Shanann Watts knew about husband's affair before death, lawyer says
Malfunctioning garbage truck crashes into New York home
1 arrested in IHOP shooting, 2 other shootings may be related
Former FDNY fire protection Inspector arrested
Man pleads guilty in crash that killed popular DJ Jinx Paul
More TOP STORIES News