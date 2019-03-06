Traffic

Stretch of Route 3 in NJ reopened after falling debris from overpass

Lucy Yang reports on the closure of part of Route 3 due to falling debris.

By Eyewitness News
CLIFTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A stretch of a New Jersey highway was shut down for several hours due to falling debris. All lanes have since reopened.

All lanes of Route 3 westbound in Clifton were closed Tuesday night after concrete fell from the Route 46 bridge over Route 3 at about 6:30 p.m.

The state Department of Transportation responded to the scene.

DOT structural engineers evaluated the situation to determine why the cement blocks fell and whether any more were in danger of collapsing.

Police say no vehicles were hit by the debris and no one was injured.

