Stuck Portal Bridge causing big NJ Transit mess

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Train service in and out of Penn Station New York is subject to 60-minute delays due to Amtrak Portal Bridge opening.

System-wide cross-honoring is in effect with NJ Transit bus and privately operated buses. PATH is accepting NJ Transit rail tickets and passes at Newark, Hoboken and 33rd St.

Some trains could be seen sitting idle on the tracks near the bridge, and some commuters took to Twitter to complain that they had been stuck there for more than an hour.



Others stuck at Penn Station in Manhattan posted photos of overcrowded conditions.



