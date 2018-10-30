Stuck Portal Bridge causing big NJ Transit mess

It’s been over 60mins on this train! @GovMurphy something needs to be done about this ancient third world system! Totally unacceptable! — KOBNY (@KOB1760) October 30, 2018

Up ahead on a train that left NYP at 3:15 and been sitting for 70 minutes. Something more is def up! — MrsJeepQuotes (@Tiff227rottie) October 30, 2018

If we need another reason to build a new portal bridge. @NJTRANSIT and @Amtrak can’t get out of NYP when the portal bridge is stuck open. @GovMurphy get the funding now for this. #njtransit #portalbridge pic.twitter.com/NRM9wZzoug — Christian G. Geisler (@DetSamSpade) October 30, 2018

Train service in and out of Penn Station New York is subject to 60-minute delays due to Amtrak Portal Bridge opening.System-wide cross-honoring is in effect with NJ Transit bus and privately operated buses. PATH is accepting NJ Transit rail tickets and passes at Newark, Hoboken and 33rd St.Some trains could be seen sitting idle on the tracks near the bridge, and some commuters took to Twitter to complain that they had been stuck there for more than an hour.Others stuck at Penn Station in Manhattan posted photos of overcrowded conditions.----------