Reopen News: Subway and bus service during Phase 1 in New York City

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The MTA has resumed regular weekday service Monday as New York City began Phase 1 reopening, with precautions in place to ensure the safety of essential workers and all New Yorkers.

Officials expect as many as 400,000 people to resume working this week, putting added pressure on the public transportation system.

The MTA's 13-point action plan includes:
-Increased service
-Unprecedented cleaning and disinfecting
-Mandatory face coverings
-Enhanced safety and security
-Nation-leading employee safety initiatives
-Innovative cleaning solutions
-Hand sanitizer, which will be in stations across the system (The MTA will also distribute mini bottles)
-Floor markings, directional arrows and new signage
-Staggered Business Hours
-2 million mask contribution from state, city
-Contactless payments
-New partnership and technology to make system safer
-Data dashboard to provide riders with daily ridership numbers

Subways and Buses:

Subways returned to regular weekday service Monday, but overnight subway closure from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. remain in effect.

There will also be new markings and signage with directional cues to help maintain social distancing:

Approximately 800 NYPD school safety agents are deployed throughout the MTA system at high priority stations and are providing face coverings and promoting social distancing

Buses also returned to a regular weekday/school closed service in Brooklyn, the Bronx, Queens and Staten Island. Buses are at 75% service in Manhattan, and express bus service has been restored.
There is rear-door boarding on buses during Phase 1, and riders are reminded that masks or face coverings are required.

The MTA is also urging riders who can travel outside peak hours (after 9 a.m. and before 3 a.m.) to do so.

The city has implemented 20 total new miles of busways and bus lanes that will serve nearly 750,000 daily rides, with faster travel and more frequent buses designed to increase social distancing.

The overnight closures do not affect the Staten Island Railway, which will continue running during those hours.

The MTA will continue to run enhanced bus service between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. to help get essential workers where they need to go. If bus service is not an option, essential workers can use the Essential Connector program.

Check MTA.info for updates.

WATCH: NewsCopter 7 over an MTA platform in Queens Monday morning
EMBED More News Videos

NewsCopter 7 was over an MTA subway platform in Queens as the MTA began to welcome riders Monday morning. Yellow footprints 6 feet apart have been painted on the platform as social distancing guides.



Staten Island Ferry

The Staten Island Ferry has increased service for Phase 1, with service every 20 minutes during peak times and every 30 minutes off-peak.

There are social distancing markers and demarcated seats, and hand sanitizer and face coverings are widely available.

LIRR

The LIRR has increased train service to 90% of its pre-pandemic schedule.

Metro North

Metro North will increase service to 61% of its normal weekday schedule beginning June 15.

More LIRR and Metro-North information is available here.

NJ TRANSIT

NJ Transit is running a mostly normal weekday bus service on Monday and will closely monitor ridership on the roads and rails.

EMBED More News Videos

Tim Fleischer has a sneak peek of the new technology in action.



