Subway car derails in Brooklyn, resulting in delays for commute

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- A subway car came off the tracks in Brooklyn early Thursday morning.It happened at around 4:15 a.m. while the train was between the Barclays Center and Dekalb Avenue stations.Three MTA workers were on the train. No one was injured.The MTA wants customers to avoid the N, Q, D and the R in Brooklyn. They say the delays and issues will extend through the morning commute.There are delays and service changes on those lines while the FDNY conducts an investigation.Northbound D trains are running along the F line from Coney Island-Stillwell Av to W 4 St-Wash Sq.Southbound N trains will end at 34 St-Herald Sq.Some northbound N trains will end at 36 St.R train shuttles will operate between 59 St and Bay Ridge-95 St.You could consider using 2, 3, 4, or 5 train service between Manhattan and Brooklyn.The cause of the derailment is not yet known.----------