BROOKLYN (WABC) -- A subway car came off the tracks in Brooklyn early Thursday morning.
It happened at around 4:15 a.m. while the train was between the Barclays Center and Dekalb Avenue stations.
Three MTA workers were on the train. No one was injured.
The MTA wants customers to avoid the N, Q, D and the R in Brooklyn. They say the delays and issues will extend through the morning commute.
There are delays and service changes on those lines while the FDNY conducts an investigation.
Northbound D trains are running along the F line from Coney Island-Stillwell Av to W 4 St-Wash Sq.
Southbound N trains will end at 34 St-Herald Sq.
Some northbound N trains will end at 36 St.
R train shuttles will operate between 59 St and Bay Ridge-95 St.
You could consider using 2, 3, 4, or 5 train service between Manhattan and Brooklyn.
The cause of the derailment is not yet known.
Subway car derails in Brooklyn, resulting in delays for commute
