NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --A new report by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York says that subway delays have a disproportionate affect on low-income New Yorkers.
Commuting troubles are a headache for anyone, but according to the study, wealthier straphangers are less likely to experience extensive issues on the way to and from work.
First, the report found shorter commutes are linked to higher incomes, as those with more money have more options in choosing locations and proximities, particularly if they both live and work in Manhattan.
And because people are willing to pay for easy access to transportation, housing costs tend to be higher around hubs and stations. Similarly, communities with limited subway service or limited access to multiple lines tend to have a lower median income.
So even though the subway fare is the same for everyone, the study found that subway access is expensive, and that access has a measurable impact on commute duration for riders.
By nature, those who spend more time on the train increase their risk of experiencing some kind of service disruption, and the study found that those with the longest commute times are also less able to choose an alternate because the next subway line or station may be very far away.
Additionally, workers traveling during off hours are far more likely to be at the mercy of planned construction, and other options are likely to be significantly more expensive.
