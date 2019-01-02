TRAFFIC

Subway trains delayed due to dog on tracks on Williamsburg Bridge

(Photo courtesy @Ramona_Flowers via Twitter)

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Some subway riders faced delays Wednesday night after a dog got loose on the tracks.

J and M trains were delayed in both directions between Broad Street and Hewes Street, while NYPD and MTA crews worked to safely retrieve the dog from the tracks on the Williamsburg Bridge.

According to passengers, one train was stuck midway over the Williamsburg Bridge for over an hour.

The workers were able to rescue the dog and service later resumed.

Riders were advised to take A, C and L trains for service between Brooklyn and Manhattan.

