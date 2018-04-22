TRAFFIC

Cortlandt Street subway station destroyed on 9/11 to re-open in October

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandra Bookman has more on the Cortlandt St. 1 Train stop re-opening in October.

Eyewitness News
LOWER MANHATTAN, Manhattan (WABC) --
Nearly 17 years after 9/11, the Cortlandt Street subway station will re-open after it was demolished in the terror attacks.

Officials will re-open the 1 Train station this October.

Commuters practically forgot the station in the ensuing years thanks to Port Authority's Oculus and Fulton Center.

In the aftermath of 9/11, then Governor George Pataki said re-building of the station sends a powerful message that New York City cannot be stopped.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficseptember 11september 11th9-11subwaysubway constructionworld trade centerterror attackterrorismLower ManhattanNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
NJ drivers' 1st weekday commute amid construction project
What you need to know about the Route 495 Bridge project
Tractor-trailer collides with car on I-95 in Connecticut
Greyhound mishap leaves dozens stranded at Port Authority
Lincoln Tunnel nightmare: Route 495 closures begin
More Traffic
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Show More
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News