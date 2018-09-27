TRAFFIC

Manhattan subway station reopens to protests over lack of ADA access

UPPER MANHATTAN, New York City (WABC) --
An Upper Manhattan subway station is open again after a six-month renovation, but its return to service was met with protests over a lack of accessibility for those with disabilities.

The 163th Street-Amsterdam Avenue C line station underwent a dramatic overhaul, but it is still without an elevator.

The MTA says the repair work was necessary to fix deteriorating infrastructure, and it also updated the station environment with functional improvements like digital signage for real-time service information, enhanced wayfinding and station entrances, modern energy-efficient lighting and updated security equipment.

But what it lacks is disability access, which advocates say is in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Less than 25 percent of New York City's 472 subway stations have disability access.

RELATED: ADA Transit Deserts - Report finds elderly, disabled New Yorkers stranded by lack of subway access

The renovation was part of the MTA's Enhanced Station Initiative launched back in 2016, in which at least 30 stations were scheduled for repairs.

Approximately 4,400 weekday customers use the station every day, but riders with disabilities must travel five blocks north to the subway station on 168th Street for the A/C. If they need the No. 1 line, they must travel all the way to 125th Street.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficsubwayelevatoramericans with disabilities actNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Shots fired after suspect flees Manhattan traffic stop
UN General Assembly puts spotlight on NYPD traffic agents
New road sign misspells Jersey Shore town's name
First on 7: Some MTA buses out of service due to bed bug concerns
More Traffic
Top Stories
Shots fired after suspect flees Manhattan traffic stop
WATCH LIVE: Brett Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford testimony
READ: Brett Kavanaugh's statement
WATCH: Key moments from the Kavanaugh-Ford hearing
WATCH: Christine Blasey Ford full statement
Subway conductor punched in the face in the Bronx
10-year-old boy calls 911 for help with math homework
Photo shows suspect wanted in F train subway stabbing
Show More
'We've searched everywhere': 911 call for missing NC boy
Wild video: Seal slaps kayaker with octopus
Curiosity, concern over mystery rocket being built
Legionella bacteria found in all but 3 schools in NJ town
2nd suspect arrested in East Meadow MS-13 related death
More News