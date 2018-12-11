TRAFFIC

Subway switch trouble causes headaches for commuters

(Shutterstock)

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
There are extensive delays along the D, N, R and W lines as a result of earlier switch trouble in Brooklyn.

Crews were able to make repairs to the switch at Atlantic Av-Barclays Ctr, but there is heavy congestion along each line.

Service has been further delayed because of a train's brakes activating near Union Street.

That train has since been moved and local Manhattan-bound service is restored between 36 St (Bklyn) and Atlantic Av-Barclays Ctr.

For service to/from Queens, commuters should consider taking an E or F train.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficsubwayNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
MTA updating antiquated subway speed limits to cut delays
Protesters gather ahead of hearing on proposed MTA fare hikes
Drivers dodge large spool rolling down highway
Garbage truck driver in custody for fatal NJ hit-and-run
More Traffic
Top Stories
Slashing reported at high school in Bayside, Queens
NYC firefighter dead in suspected road rage attack, 1 in custody
Woman fatally struck in hit-and-run with sanitation truck
Neighbors fill growing pothole with Christmas tree
Suspect punches female baker in face, steals tip jar
TIME Person of the Year 2018 announced
Bronx teen fatally struck by ambulette after argument
Officers pry 1-year-old from mom's arms during arrest
Show More
Trump's Chief of Staff search may include Fmr. Gov. Christie
MTA updating antiquated subway speed limits to cut delays
Man helps woman suffering dramatic seizure on flight
Search for armed carjacker in the Bronx
Stubborn 2-alarm fire burns through Jersey City home
More News