Subway switch trouble causes headaches for commuters

There are extensive delays along the D, N, R and W lines as a result of earlier switch trouble in Brooklyn.Crews were able to make repairs to the switch at Atlantic Av-Barclays Ctr, but there is heavy congestion along each line.Service has been further delayed because of a train's brakes activating near Union Street.That train has since been moved and local Manhattan-bound service is restored between 36 St (Bklyn) and Atlantic Av-Barclays Ctr.For service to/from Queens, commuters should consider taking an E or F train.----------