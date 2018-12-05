Suffolk County has announced a new amnesty program that will waive late fees and penalties for outstanding tickets.The Suffolk County Traffic and Parking and Violation Agency said the program, which begins Wednesday, will apply to moving violations, parking tickets and red light camera citations.Officials believe the program gives priority to safety in roadways and encourages the public to pay any outstanding violations. This is in hopes to make it possible to clear late fees and absolve any longstanding violations on driving records.It will not apply to cases where a judge has suspended the driver's registration/privilege to register a motor vehicle in New York State or cases in which a hearing for suspension is pending.The program waives late fees of $25 for Red Light Camera citations with an existing judgment, but not with a suspended registration or pending suspension hearing."I encourage residents to rectify their outstanding balances before this window period closes and they face possible enforcement action for outstanding dues," Traffic and Parking and Violation Agency Executive Director Paul Margiotta said.The program will run through February 20, 2019.Those interested in taking advantage of this opportunity can visit Suffolk County Traffic Court in the H. Lee Dennison Building, located at 100 Veterans Memorial Highway, in Hauppauge.----------