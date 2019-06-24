Traffic

SUV loses control, flips over in East Brunswick delaying traffic

By Eyewitness News
EAST BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A serious accident caused a traffic backup early Monday morning in East Brunswick.

It happened around 5 a.m. southbound on Route 18, and all lanes were shut down.

An SUV went out-of-control and overturned. It appeared to be the only vehicle involved in the crash.

One person was taken to Robert Wood Johnson Hospital. Their condition is not yet known.

The road is closed near Eggers Street and traffic is backed up towards the New Jersey Turnpike.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

