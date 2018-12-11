TRAFFIC

Subway switch troubles lead to nightmare commute in Queens

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) --
Subway riders faced another nightmare commute Tuesday, particularly those headed to Manhattan from Astoria.

There were extensive delays along the D, N, R and W lines as a result of switch trouble in Brooklyn.

At one point, at the Astoria Boulevard stop on the N/W lines, riders were told to leave the platform because no trains were running. Hundreds left the station, only to see a train pass by a few moments later.


Lines for buses stretched around the corner, and the situation was particularly crowded at 30th and 36th avenues due to ongoing construction that has closed the Broadway and 39th Avenue stops.

The delays also led to full trains, with passengers at Ditmars and Astoria boulevards filling cars leaving barely any room for those at 30th Avenue. Passengers at later stops were mostly out of luck, even as trains were running.

Rider frustrations were furthered by a lack of communication from the MTA, with the agency's website listing the delays as "service changes" and failing to mention anything about the situation in Queens.

Crews were able to make repairs to the switch at Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center, but there was heavy congestion along each line.

Service was further delayed because of a train's brakes activating near Union Street.

That train has since been moved, and local Manhattan-bound service was restored with delays.

For service to and from Queens, riders were urged to consider taking an E or F train.

