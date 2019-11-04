Traffic

Tanker truck carrying gasoline flips in New Jersey

By Eyewitness News
SUMMIT, New Jersey (WABC) -- A tanker truck overturned on a Route 24 overpass in New Jersey early Monday.

The tanker flipped just before 3:30 a.m. Monday on Broad Street in Summit.

It was carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline.

Caps on the top of the tanker were compromised, and there was an initial leak.

The leak was capped and contained.

