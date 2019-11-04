Traffic

Tanker truck carrying gasoline flips in Summit

By Eyewitness News
SUMMIT, New Jersey (WABC) -- A tanker truck overturned on a Route 24 overpass in Summit, New Jersey.

The tanker flipped just before 3:30 a.m. Monday on Broad Street.

It was carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline.

Caps on the top of the tanker were compromised and there was an initial leak. The leak has been capped and contained.

