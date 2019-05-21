Traffic

Taxi crashes, flips, lands on its roof in Hell's Kitchen

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A taxicab crashed and overturned in the Hell's Kitchen section of Manhattan.

It happened Tuesday afternoon at 39th Street and 9th Avenue.

Dramatic images from the scene showed the yellow cab lying on its roof in the middle of the road.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

