coronavirus new york city

Taxi drivers who deliver free meals to homebound NYers to receive pay increase

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- There was a big win on Sunday for taxi and other for-hire drivers delivering free meals to homebound New Yorkers during the pandemic - a pay increase.

The Taxi and Limousine Commission began recruiting drivers last month, offering $20 an hour.

However, many who signed up waited weeks to get paid.

The TLC says to simplify the process, starting Sunday, drivers will make a flat fee of $53 per delivery route, which means they will get more money, and get it more quickly.

The head of New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers is pleased with the decision, but said the city still needs to provide masks and gloves to protect the drivers and the people they serve.

Eyewitness News reached out to the city, and they say they are providing PPE to all drivers.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES

Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island



RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalcoronavirushospitalscoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalcab driversnyc newstaxi
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Gov. Cuomo says he can envision baseball being played this summer
Paraprofessional fundraises to feed families at Queens school
Grieving The Lost: Tri-State residents who died of COVID-19
Brooklyn accordionist entertains neighborhood from stoop
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Murphy to unveil road map for 'responsibly reopening' New Jersey
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
AccuWeather: Brisk and chilly with passing showers
Why the L train tunnel opening is so important now
Gov. Cuomo says he can envision baseball being played this summer
1 killed in New Jersey police-involved shooting
Paraprofessional fundraises to feed families at Queens school
Show More
Suspects wanted for targeting, robbing deliverymen in NYC
Some upstate NY businesses may open in May, Cuomo says
de Blasio promises road map to recovery by June 1
NJ tooper wounded during gunfire exchange at trailer park, AG says
A path in phases will guide NY's recovery
More TOP STORIES News