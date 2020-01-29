Traffic

Teens steal Catholic Charities truck, crash into car and home in Queens: Police

ST. ALBANS, Queens (WABC) -- Police tell Eyewitness News reporter N.J. Burkett that an unknown number of teens stole a Catholic Charities truck and took it on a joyride before plowing headlong into a car and flipping their stolen truck in Queens.

The truck also slammed into a home Wednesday around 11:30 a.m. on 116th Avenue in St. Albans, leaving debris strewn across the lawns of two homes.

At least one teen remained at the scene and needed medical attention. The others are believed to have fled.

The driver of the car suffered a minor injury and was taken from the scene in an ambulance.

Kathy Dalbey of the Catholic Charities' Meals on Wheels program told reporters on the scene that the truck was loaded with lunches for elderly, homebound people.

That the driver, who was alone, left the truck running and unattended while making a delivery:

"Well, it's terrible because the truck now, as you can see,is unusable. And it just hurts the community in where we're serving," Dalbey said. "I don't know why they would want to take it, because it just hurts the community."

