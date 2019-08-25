Traffic

Texas couple leaving courthouse after getting married, killed in crash

It should have been a happy day for a couple from Texas but instead, it turned into an unspeakable tragedy.

High School sweethearts, 19-year-old Harley Morgan, and 20-year-old Rhiannon Boudreaux were in love.

The two tied the knot on Friday.

As they were leaving the courthouse, they were involved in a car crash.

Both were killed.

The groom's mother and sister were behind them and witnessed the whole thing.

The couple had been married for less than 15 minutes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffictraffic fatalitiestexasu.s. & worldweddingcrash
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds of apartments in Brooklyn still with no water
Multiple people injured when boat slams into jetty on LI
Source: Andrew Luck tells Indianapolis Colts he is retiring from NFL
AccuWeather: Cloudier on Sunday
Burglars enter Westchester home by pushing in air conditioner
Freight train strikes pedestrian in New Jersey
200 people displaced after massive fire breaks out in Paterson
Show More
Lightning strike at Tour Championship causes 6 injuries
Innocent person killed when NJ police chase ends in crash
Officials: Stolen car hits bus in Brooklyn; 6 people injured
Woman found dead in NYC basement with throat cut
Man builds motorized shopping cart that's street legal
More TOP STORIES News