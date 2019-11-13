Third rail issue causing some LIRR delays, cancellations

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The LIRR is experiencing delays of 5-10 minutes, and customers can anticipate delays averaging 30-60 minutes, and some cancellations Wednesday morning due to a third rail problem west of Jamaica.
Crews are working to address the issue.
All westbound trains (except the Port Washington Branch) will stop at Jamaica until further notice.
Customers who wish may board a train to Atlantic Terminal.
NYC Transit is cross-honoring for the 2/3 train from Atlantic Terminal to Penn Station.
The following trains are canceled Wednesday morning:
Huntington/Port Jefferson
- 7:28 a.m. from Cold Spring Harbor due Penn at 8:25 a.m.
Ronkonkoma
- 6:57 train from Farmingdale due Penn at 7:48 a.m.
- 7:18 a.m. train from Westbury due Penn at 8:02 a.m.
Babylon
- 6:57 a.m. train from Freeport due Penn at 7:40 a.m.
- 7:29 a.m. train from Freeport due Penn at 8:13 a.m.
