Traffic

Third rail issue causing some LIRR delays, cancellations

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The LIRR is experiencing delays of 5-10 minutes, and customers can anticipate delays averaging 30-60 minutes, and some cancellations Wednesday morning due to a third rail problem west of Jamaica.

Crews are working to address the issue.

All westbound trains (except the Port Washington Branch) will stop at Jamaica until further notice.

Customers who wish may board a train to Atlantic Terminal.

NYC Transit is cross-honoring for the 2/3 train from Atlantic Terminal to Penn Station.

The following trains are canceled Wednesday morning:

Huntington/Port Jefferson
- 7:28 a.m. from Cold Spring Harbor due Penn at 8:25 a.m.

Ronkonkoma
- 6:57 train from Farmingdale due Penn at 7:48 a.m.

- 7:18 a.m. train from Westbury due Penn at 8:02 a.m.

Babylon
- 6:57 a.m. train from Freeport due Penn at 7:40 a.m.
- 7:29 a.m. train from Freeport due Penn at 8:13 a.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnassau countynew york citysuffolk countylirrcommuting
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man with dog sleeping in Chelsea subway station stabbed
Video: Robber sends woman crashing down escalator at mall
Disney+ streaming app goes live with decades of movies, TV shows
Trump impeachment hearings go live on TV with first witnesses
AccuWeather: Frigid cold challenges records
Hip-hop pioneer Eric B. released from jail in New Jersey
14-year-old invents candy that cleans your teeth
Show More
Venice, Italy flooded by highest tide in 50 years
3-alarm fire burns through Jersey City home
Another protest set in support of woman churro selling woman
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek gets emotional over contestant's answer
Search for man who slashed 2 inside Hicksville deli
More TOP STORIES News