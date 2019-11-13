Third rail issue causing some LIRR delays, cancellations

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The LIRR is experiencing delays of 5-10 minutes, and customers can anticipate delays averaging 30-60 minutes, and some cancellations Wednesday morning due to a third rail problem west of Jamaica.Crews are working to address the issue.All westbound trains (except the Port Washington Branch) will stop at Jamaica until further notice.Customers who wish may board a train to Atlantic Terminal.NYC Transit is cross-honoring for the 2/3 train from Atlantic Terminal to Penn Station.The following trains are canceled Wednesday morning:Huntington/Port Jefferson- 7:28 a.m. from Cold Spring Harbor due Penn at 8:25 a.m.Ronkonkoma- 6:57 train from Farmingdale due Penn at 7:48 a.m.- 7:18 a.m. train from Westbury due Penn at 8:02 a.m.Babylon- 6:57 a.m. train from Freeport due Penn at 7:40 a.m.- 7:29 a.m. train from Freeport due Penn at 8:13 a.m.