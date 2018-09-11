MARIO CUOMO TAPPAN ZEE BRIDGE

New York Times: Cuomo administration pushed for early opening of Mario Cuomo Bridge

EMBED </>More Videos

There were concerns over the old span.

TARRYTOWN, New York --
The Cuomo administration offered enticements to the builders of the new Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge to open the structure's second span in August, ahead of this week's Democratic primary, according to a report published by The New York Times.

The Times reports that a Thruway Authority official wrote to contractors in July directing that work on the eastbound span be completed so the bridge could fully open August. 24. The official offered to absolve contractors of responsibility for accidents that might occur while work continued as traffic moved across the span.

The Westchester-bound span was supposed to open last Saturday, but that plan was scratched because of safety concerns over a section of the old Tappan Zee Bridge still to be demolished. Engineers said the old section next to the eastbound span was discovered to be destabilized Friday night while crews were preparing to paint lane lines on the eastbound span ahead of Saturday morning's scheduled opening.

Tappan Zee Constructors, the bridge contractors, said the pre-opening work has been rescheduled for Tuesday evening, with traffic expected to start flowing on the eastbound span Wednesday, weather permitting.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sept. 4 that the second span would open on Saturday. On Friday, he held a grand opening ceremony on the eastbound span featuring former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. The event included Cuomo giving his girlfriend, Sandra Lee, and members of his family rides across the new span in a 1932 Packard convertible owned by Franklin D. Roosevelt when he was New York governor.

According to an internal state document obtained by the Times, Jamey Barbas, the Thruway Authority official overseeing the bridge project, sought to negotiate the timing of the second span's opening. In addition to absolving contractors of accident responsibility, Barbas told the builders the state would absorb "premium additional costs" if the second span was open on Aug. 24.

She denied that the offers in her letter amounted to incentives, telling the Times that the Aug. 24 date was a 10-day extension on a contract deadline agreed to more than a year ago.

Cuomo has said he and his administration had no role in the timing of the bridge's opening, a claim challenged by his political opponents, including fellow Democrat Cynthia Nixon, who's facing him in Thursday's primary, and Marc Molinaro, a Republican who's running for governor.

Nixon said there's "reasonable questions" about whether last Saturday's scheduled span opening was accelerated to boost the governor's campaign, while Molinaro has called for the National Transportation Safety Board to investigate the matter.

The first of the twin spans carrying Interstate 87 over the Hudson River opened last year, with eastbound and westbound traffic sharing the span. When fully opened, each span will have four vehicle lanes and a pedestrian-bicycle path.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficmario cuomo tappan zee bridgeandrew cuomoNyackWestchester County
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
MARIO CUOMO TAPPAN ZEE BRIDGE
Cuomo Bridge span traffic shift set for Tuesday evening
Hillary Clinton attends opening of Mario Cuomo Bridge span
2nd span of Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge set to open Saturday
Parts of old Tappan Zee Bridge to be used for marine habitat
More mario cuomo tappan zee bridge
TRAFFIC
LIRR Ronkonkoma Branch back on schedule
Cuomo Bridge span traffic shift set for Tuesday evening
Hundreds stranded after wires fall onto NJ Transit train
Lack of air conditioning on the 1 train leaves riders boiling mad
More Traffic
Top Stories
LIVE: Remembrance ceremony marks 17th anniversary of 9/11
LIVE Florence Track: Watches issued ahead of monster Cat 4 storm
Beams fall from crane at Javits Center construction site
Video shows suspect in pair of brutal beatings, slashings
Photos: The 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center
Bill Ritter reflects on the 17th anniversary of 9/11
Eyewitness News day-of-air coverage from 09/11/01
In memory of Don DiFranco, WABC engineer killed on 9/11
Show More
Brothers had kids in backseat during alleged robbery scheme
Man accused of stabbing estranged wife more than 40 times
Indictment likely for couple who allegedly spent GoFundMe cash
Millions prepare for potentially catastrophic Florence
Teacher suspended for giving test with incest questions
More News