Tips and Travel: What you need to know for the PGA Championship

FARMINGDALE, Long Island (WABC) -- The PGA Championship is underway in Nassau County, and it could create a commuting nightmare at times.The LIRR closed the parking lots at the Farmingdale station to accommodate the shuttle buses for the PGA Championships at Bethpage Black.That means some 38,000 commuters have to use the nearby Wyandanch station.The closures will last through the end of the tournament on the 19th. Anyone who parks on village streets or in nearby shopping centers could be fined up to $250.At the Farmingdale station, fans will board complimentary PGA shuttle buses for the short ride to Bethpage State Park and the Main Spectator Entrance. Golf fans are encouraged to purchase Round-Trip tickets before boarding trains, as tickets bought onboard cost more.Eastbound LIRR train service to Farmingdale will depart from Penn Station, Woodside, Jamaica, Mineola and Hicksville. Connecting service will be available from Brooklyn.Those traveling to the 101st PGA Championship from eastern Long Island will be provided with direct service to Farmingdale from the Ronkonkoma, Central Islip, Brentwood, Deer Park and Wyandanch stations.Customers traveling from the Port Jefferson Branch should transfer at Hicksville for trains to Farmingdale.When changing trains, remember to take your ticket with you.--To save on fares and avoid lines, buy Round-Trip train tickets to/ from Farmingdale in advance before boarding from any LIRR Ticket Machine, Ticket Office, or the MTA eTix app (LIRR's mobile ticketing app).--Please activate MTA eTix right before boarding.--Listen to train station announcements regarding track and platform changes.--Make sure you get off the train at Farmingdale - the LIRR's stop for the 101st PGA Championship.--Bicycles will not be permitted on trains to the 101st PGA Championship.--Do NOT drive to Farmingdale Station - NO parking is available.--For your return trip, please allow adequate time to walk to the on-site bus terminal, board a PGA shuttle, ride to Farmingdale Station and have tickets validated before boarding.--Trains will leave promptly at scheduled departure times.BAGS--Prohibited bags will NOT be accepted or stored onsite.--Backpacks of any size and drawstring bags.--Bags larger than 10" x 10" x 10" in their natural state, with the exception of folding chair bags (chair must be removed from bag at security checkpoint).--Bags larger than 10" x 10" x 10" sold in The PGA Shops will be tagged as prohibited for re-admission due to size regulations.PERSONAL ITEMS--Personal electronics such as computers, laptops, or tablets--Drones, hoverboards, laser pointers or selfie sticks--Golf clubs--All oversized chairs with wide arm rests (portable, folding canvas chairs will be permitted with carry bags searched prior to entry)--Weapons of any kind (regardless of permit), including pocket knives--Buckets, ladders, milk crates, or stoolsFOOD & BEVERAGES--Coolers--Food (except in limited quantities for medical, dietary, or infant purposes)--Alcohol--Beverages (one unopened, sealed bottle of water per spectator is permitted)PROMOTIONAL ITEMS--Banners, posters, or signs--Any materials with unauthorized advertising or promotionOTHER ITEMS--Deemed inappropriate or dangerous by Championship security at their sole discretionMobile devices must be kept in Golf Mode Setting at all times at the 101st PGA Championship:--Set device to silent or vibrate, including but not limited to, ringer, notifications, and alerts.--Camera flash turned off.--Incoming and outgoing calls may only be made or received more than 100 yards away from competition.--Text, email, social posting and other data use is allowed on the golf course at any location providing players are not in position and about to play their shots.--Mobile device photography, as well as audio and video capturing, is allowed in all areas during Practice Rounds (Monday-Wednesday).--During Championship Rounds (Thursday-Sunday), photography, audio and video recording is prohibited anywhere within 100 yards of competition or when requested by players, caddies, marshals, volunteers, security or Championship staff and officials.----------