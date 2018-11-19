A tractor-trailer carrying frozen food was completely engulfed in flames after a multi-vehicle accident in Rockland County Monday afternoon.The crash happened on I-287 in Ramapo just before the height of the evening rush, with traffic backed up for miles in both directions.NewsCopter7 was over the scene for the entire incident, prior to the arrival of any fire trucks.Thick black smoke plumed into the sky, though the flames were quickly extinguished once crews arrived.It appeared the truck was involved in an accident with a car, and police could be seen talking to at least one person on the side of the road.EMS did respond to the scene, but no serious injuries were reported.The fire remains under investigation----------