Tractor-trailer collides with car on I-95 in Connecticut

WESTPORT, Connecticut (WABC) --A portion of I-95 shut down after a tractor-trailer and car collided in Connecticut.
Police said the two vehicles crashed in the southbound lanes between exits 18 and 19 in Westport.
The crash sent the tractor-trailer into an embankment -- and the passenger car went up in flames.
Luckily, no one was hurt.
Lanes were temporarily shut down overnight but have since reopened.
