Tractor-trailer collides with car on I-95 in Connecticut

A portion of I-95 shutdown after a tractor-trailer and car collided in Connecticut.

By Eyewitness News
WESTPORT, Connecticut (WABC) --
A portion of I-95 shut down after a tractor-trailer and car collided in Connecticut.

Police said the two vehicles crashed in the southbound lanes between exits 18 and 19 in Westport.

The crash sent the tractor-trailer into an embankment -- and the passenger car went up in flames.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

Lanes were temporarily shut down overnight but have since reopened.

