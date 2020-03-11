Tractor-trailer crashes into pole, knocking out power in Ossining

OSSINING, Westchester County (WABC) -- A tractor-trailer crashed into power lines in Ossining, causing a power outage and road closure on Wednesday morning.It happened overnight near Havell Street, taking the lines down across Route 9.Ossining police said southbound Route 9 would reopen shortly. Northbound Route 9 will be closed for much of the day Wednesday.There are some schools nearby and school buses will be rerouted.Nearly 400 Con Edison customers in Ossining are without power. They are expected to be restored by 1 p.m.There were no serious injuries in the crash, police say.----------