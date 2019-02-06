TRAFFIC

Tractor-trailer overturns causing delays near Lincoln Tunnel

EMBED </>More Videos

John Del Giorno has more from Newscopter 7.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
A tractor-trailer overturned on Route 495 at the Lincoln Tunnel in Weehawken and it's causing big delays.

The truck was exiting the Lincoln Tunnel and climbing up the helix when it overturned.

It was left resting up against the guardrail.

Traffic from New York into New Jersey is being diverted locally into the streets of Weehawken, Route 495 is closed.

Emergency vehicles are blocking the inbound express bus lane, so buses are being mixed in with the regular traffic at the Lincoln Tunnel.

The inbound delays are at about 60 minutes.

NJ Transit Buses will cross-honor passes.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictruck crashlincoln tunnelWeehawkenNew York City
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
LIRR launches real-time train tracker
'Fuel smell' on L train prompts service suspensions
Woman delivers baby after DUI crash, newborn critical
NYC congestion pricing brings higher fares for taxis, Ubers
More Traffic
Top Stories
Row of cement trucks catch fire, spread to Brooklyn business
Woman's body found bound, in suitcase alongside CT road
FACT CHECK: 2019 State of the Union address
Trump calls for unity, border security in State of the Union
Women in white: Democrat solidarity stands out at State of Union
Search for suspect in LI Christmas Eve stabbing continues
Childhood home of President Trump listed for sale in NYC
MS-13 gang member arrested, 2 sought in subway shooting
Show More
9 workers treated after carbon monoxide incident in Manhattan
4-year-old Texas girl dies from flu and pneumonia
Stolen car slams into parked vehicles after chase in Brooklyn
Man smashes lingerie store window, destroys Obama mannequin
Attacker told woman she was pretty, then slashed her in face
More News