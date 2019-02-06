Tractor-trailer overturns causing delays near Lincoln Tunnel

A tractor-trailer overturned on Route 495 at the Lincoln Tunnel in Weehawken and it's causing big delays.The truck was exiting the Lincoln Tunnel and climbing up the helix when it overturned.It was left resting up against the guardrail.Traffic from New York into New Jersey is being diverted locally into the streets of Weehawken, Route 495 is closed.Emergency vehicles are blocking the inbound express bus lane, so buses are being mixed in with the regular traffic at the Lincoln Tunnel.The inbound delays are at about 60 minutes.NJ Transit Buses will cross-honor passes.----------