Traffic changes on West Side causing Friday commuting mess

Traffic on 11th Ave. heading into #LincolnTunnel is ridiculous. Moved 1 block in 30mins. 11th Ave now 1 way street. @NYC_DOT recent changes didn’t seem to help. Traffic agents helpless. Drivers standing outside their cars. cc @JoshEiniger7 pic.twitter.com/HMYzWU1KmF — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) June 7, 2019

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Friday's rush hour commute for a lot of people went nowhere fast. Traffic changes on the West Side, along with usual Friday summer traffic made for a huge mess.On 11th Ave, no one got anywhere.It is the first Friday since the city - with no notice, permanently changed 11th Ave from a two-way avenue to be downtown only for now, starting from 52nd Street, but from 57th later this month.Bound to make things worse? A fender-bender.The DOT says it may take some time for people to adjust to the new traffic pattern. They are currently monitoring the situation.----------