Traffic changes on West Side causing Friday commuting mess

By Eyewitness News
HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Friday's rush hour commute for a lot of people went nowhere fast. Traffic changes on the West Side, along with usual Friday summer traffic made for a huge mess.

On 11th Ave, no one got anywhere.



It is the first Friday since the city - with no notice, permanently changed 11th Ave from a two-way avenue to be downtown only for now, starting from 52nd Street, but from 57th later this month.

Bound to make things worse? A fender-bender.



The DOT says it may take some time for people to adjust to the new traffic pattern. They are currently monitoring the situation.

