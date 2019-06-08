Traffic changes on West Side causing Friday commuting mess

On 11th Ave, no one got anywhere.
Traffic on 11th Ave. heading into #LincolnTunnel is ridiculous. Moved 1 block in 30mins. 11th Ave now 1 way street. @NYC_DOT recent changes didn’t seem to help. Traffic agents helpless. Drivers standing outside their cars. cc @JoshEiniger7 pic.twitter.com/HMYzWU1KmF— CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) June 7, 2019
It is the first Friday since the city - with no notice, permanently changed 11th Ave from a two-way avenue to be downtown only for now, starting from 52nd Street, but from 57th later this month.
Bound to make things worse? A fender-bender.
Making matters worse.... this fender bender just happened at 43rd. #abc7ny @CeFaanKim https://t.co/kWK2QNW9FS pic.twitter.com/0pjkz7XIrw— Josh Einiger (@JoshEiniger7) June 7, 2019
The DOT says it may take some time for people to adjust to the new traffic pattern. They are currently monitoring the situation.
