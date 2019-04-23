Traffic

Truck and car collide, damaging utility pole in Lincoln Park, New Jersey

Shirleen Allicot has details on the story developing in Lincoln Park.

LINCOLN PARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- First responders were on the scene of a violent two-vehicle crash in Lincoln Park, New Jersey that damaged a utility pole.

It happened before 7 a.m. Tuesday on Route 202 at Riverview Avenue.

A commercial truck collided with sedan and crashed into a utility pole, causing the pole to break.

Video from NewsCopter7 showed the truck underneath the pole, which was bent in the middle. The top of the pole appeared to be suspended by power lines.

There was no immediate word on the number or extent of possible injuries, or on what led to the crash.

Traffic on Route 202 was shut down in both directions as police investigated and crews worked to clear the damaged vehicles and begin repairs to the utility pole.

