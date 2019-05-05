Uber and Lyft drivers plan strikes in major cities to protest pay

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Ride share drivers are planning coordinated protests against Uber, Lyft, and other companies later this week, to draw attention to their push for higher wages.An organization representing for-hire drivers in New York City says its members will go on a two-hour strike against Uber and Lyft ahead of Uber's planned initial public stock offering.The New York City Taxi Workers Alliance says its members voted not to drive for Uber or Lyft between 7 and 9 a.m. Wednesday.San Francisco-based Uber is aiming to raise $9 billion in its initial public offering Thursday.Drivers in other U.S. cities are planning a work stoppage Wednesday to demand a minimum wage. San Diego and Los Angeles demonstrators plan to strike for 24 hours compared to other cities where strikes will take place during peak traffic.App-based drivers in New York City are already legally entitled to a minimum wage of about $17 an hour after expenses. The Taxi Workers Alliance says its demands include greater job security.In Los Angeles, the union says Uber cut their pay from 80 cents to 60 cents a mile last month.A Lyft spokeswoman said Lyft drivers' hourly earnings have increased over the last two years.An Uber spokesman said, "Whether it's more consistent earnings, stronger insurance protections or fully-funded four-year degrees for drivers or their families, we'll continue working to improve the experience for and with drivers."