Traffic

Uber and Lyft drivers plan strikes in major cities to protest pay

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC's Maggie Rulli reports on the planned work stoppages by ride share drivers.

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Ride share drivers are planning coordinated protests against Uber, Lyft, and other companies later this week, to draw attention to their push for higher wages.

An organization representing for-hire drivers in New York City says its members will go on a two-hour strike against Uber and Lyft ahead of Uber's planned initial public stock offering.

The New York City Taxi Workers Alliance says its members voted not to drive for Uber or Lyft between 7 and 9 a.m. Wednesday.

San Francisco-based Uber is aiming to raise $9 billion in its initial public offering Thursday.

Drivers in other U.S. cities are planning a work stoppage Wednesday to demand a minimum wage. San Diego and Los Angeles demonstrators plan to strike for 24 hours compared to other cities where strikes will take place during peak traffic.

App-based drivers in New York City are already legally entitled to a minimum wage of about $17 an hour after expenses. The Taxi Workers Alliance says its demands include greater job security.

In Los Angeles, the union says Uber cut their pay from 80 cents to 60 cents a mile last month.

A Lyft spokeswoman said Lyft drivers' hourly earnings have increased over the last two years.

An Uber spokesman said, "Whether it's more consistent earnings, stronger insurance protections or fully-funded four-year degrees for drivers or their families, we'll continue working to improve the experience for and with drivers."

(The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficlyftrideshareuber
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Shooting in New Jersey leaves 1 dead, 4 wounded
LI high school coach charged with sexually abusing student
List of NYC street closures for the Five Boro Bike Tour
WABC-TV presented with Governors' Award at New York Emmy Award Gala
AccuWeather Alert: Sunday soaker
Arrest made in sex assault of woman by fake ride-share driver
5 wanted for attacking, robbing teens in Prospect Park
Show More
Country House wins Kentucky Derby after first finisher disqualified
Opening statements Monday in trial of 5 in Junior murder
FDA: Heat wraps may burn users trying to relieve back pain
Rapper Offset charged after shattering fan's phone
Woman left alone in jail cell while giving birth, attorney says
More TOP STORIES News