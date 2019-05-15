Uber offers 'quiet mode' on premium rides

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Uber is offering its customers a chance for some peace and quiet, if they want it.
A "Quiet Mode" feature is being rolled out for premium rides.
Passengers will be able to choose from options like "quiet preferred," "happy to chat," or select no preference -- leaving the flow of conversation up to their driver.
It's all part of a new slate of preferences being introduced for customers who use Uber Black.
