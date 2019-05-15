Traffic

Uber offers 'quiet mode' on premium rides

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Uber is offering its customers a chance for some peace and quiet, if they want it.

A "Quiet Mode" feature is being rolled out for premium rides.

Passengers will be able to choose from options like "quiet preferred," "happy to chat," or select no preference -- leaving the flow of conversation up to their driver.

It's all part of a new slate of preferences being introduced for customers who use Uber Black.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew york cityuber
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Official says 3 dead, 12 hurt in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
NYPD looking for 2 suspects in shooting at Brooklyn playground
Police officer shoots, kills 'aggressive' dog in New Jersey
AccuWeather: Hot and humid with a stray storm
2 killed after 4-car crash on Meadowbrook Parkway
Mets acquire Stroman from Jays for prospects
California man held in Rome officer's death 'illegally blindfolded'
Show More
Must-read stories from the weekend
Police tase man who walked into NYC precinct holding knife
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Stepping up feud, Trump assails Cummings as 'racist'
Extension of 9/11 victim compensation fund to be signed
More TOP STORIES News