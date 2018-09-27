TRAFFIC

United Nations General Assembly puts spotlight on NYPD traffic agents

By
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
Keeping traffic moving in a city of 8.5 million is no easy feat, but for New York City traffic cops, it's a routine they're trained for day in and day out.

And on weeks like this one, when world leaders are in town for the United Nations General Assembly, that's when they really earn their keep.

"This job is not for the timid," NYPD traffic agent Charisse Robinson said. "But if you're timid, you'll get out of that quick if you come here."

Every day during the UN General Assembly is a Gridlock Alert Day, and the East Side is the belly of the beast.

"We now have hundreds of motorcades going in and out of the city," traffic agent Jonathan Pena said. "It's a very cool experience, something that you don't experience every day or every week or month. It happens once a year. It's fun."

Traffic agents have one mission -- keep it moving.

"I'm not trying to come out and just give you a summons," Robinson said. "I'm trying to give you courtesy, give you the opportunity to move or do what you need to do."

And they try their best to do it with a smile, and they do it with a laser focus while making safety and security their top priority.

It's challenging, and during this week last year, the average speed in Midtown was just 3 miles per hour. Slow traffic can open the door for some interesting conversations.

"I have had a lot of propsals," Robinson said with a laught.

She politely declined. And while no one has asked for Pena's hand in marriage, he has had his own strange moments.

"Motorist calling me Usher, or pedestrians saying, 'I didn't know Usher was a traffic agent,'" he said.

The General Assembly will soon be a distant memory, and they'll regroup and get ready for the next big event -- holiday season.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficunited nationsgeneral assemblynypdtrafficNew York CityMidtownManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
New road sign misspells Jersey Shore town's name
First on 7: Some MTA buses out of service due to bed bug concerns
MTA adds new station managers to help improve subways
Frustration grows in East Village over disruption from L train project
More Traffic
Top Stories
LIVE NOW: Kavanaugh-Ford Senate Judiciary hearing
Subway conductor attacked in the Bronx
Photos released of suspect wanted in F train stabbing
Video: GoPro captures seal slapping kayaker with octopus
'We've searched everywhere': 911 call for missing NC boy
10-year-old boy calls 911 for help with math homework
2nd suspect arrested in East Meadow MS-13 related death
Curiosity, concern over mystery rocket being built
Show More
Prosecutors: Fake dentist botches teen's braces at wife's practice
80,000 people died of flu last winter in US
'All of these women cannot be lying': Avenatti on Kavanaugh accusers
1 suspect killed, 1 wounded after police surround truck in Newark
Suspect arrested in brutal hate-driven attack in Brooklyn
More News