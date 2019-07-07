Traffic

Up Close: New York City Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg

By
NEW YORK (WABC) -- This summer New York City is seeing some of the biggest changes in traffic patterns and usage in years.

The goal is to reduce deaths, cut down on congestion and speed up bus service.

Will it work? And how will it affect you?

Joining us to discuss it is New York City Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg.

Also, radio host Craig Carton seemed to have it all, but what he didn't do very well was know when to stop gambling, or how.

When he ran out of his own money to stop gambling, he figured a way to get other people's money, and kept gambling.

When his multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme collapsed, he was arrested by the FBI.

He recently began serving his three and half years sentence in federal prison. I spoke to Carton earlier this year.
EMBED More News Videos

Bill Ritter talks with former radio host Craig Carton, who was convicted and sent to prison for a Ponzi scheme.



----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew york cityup closetraffic
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cameron Boyce, Disney Channel star, dies at 20
2 people sitting on NYC park bench shot by man on bicycle
Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein arrested for alleged sex trafficking of young girls
US women's soccer team faces Netherlands in World Cup final
10-year-old girl struck by driver that left the scene in Newark
Hell's Kitchen restaurant owner tries to thwart robbers stealing from employees
Stevie Wonder to undergo kidney transplant this fall
Show More
AccuWeather Alert: Less humid Sunday
2 killed when vehicles collide head-on in Hackensack
National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in NJ
Searchers find jet ski of NJ couple who went missing in Barbados
New Jersey beach reopens after bomb threat
More TOP STORIES News