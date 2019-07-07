Up Close: New York City Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5382809" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Bill Ritter talks with former radio host Craig Carton, who was convicted and sent to prison for a Ponzi scheme.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- This summer New York City is seeing some of the biggest changes in traffic patterns and usage in years.The goal is to reduce deaths, cut down on congestion and speed up bus service.Will it work? And how will it affect you?Joining us to discuss it is New York City Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg.Also, radio host Craig Carton seemed to have it all, but what he didn't do very well was know when to stop gambling, or how.When he ran out of his own money to stop gambling, he figured a way to get other people's money, and kept gambling.When his multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme collapsed, he was arrested by the FBI.He recently began serving his three and half years sentence in federal prison. I spoke to Carton earlier this year.----------